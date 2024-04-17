Appeal after 15-year-old boy stabbed at railway station

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed at a railway station, prompting a police appeal.

The victim was attacked at Dumbarton Central railway station on April 4. He was taken to hospital but has since been released.

The attack happened just before 8pm when a group of teenagers were seen running towards platforms 2 and 3.

Three 15-year-old boys have been cautioned and charged with serious assault, with one of the boys additionally charged with possession of a bladed article and another with possession of an offensive weapon.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information and has not already contacted the police is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 405040, quoting reference 701 of April 4 2024.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.