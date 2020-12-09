Late Late Show boss invites global superstar on to Carpool Karaoke

The Late Late Show has opened the door to Beyonce starring alongside James Corden in an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

The wildly popular segment of the programme has seen some of the world’s biggest stars belt out their hits, usually while driving around Los Angeles with British host Corden.

While the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Madonna, Celine Dion and Adele have all taken part, Beyonce is among the superstars yet to hit the road.

Beyonce has been invited on to Carpool Karaoke with James Corden (Ian West/PA)

Late Late Show executive producer Rob Crabbe – who was celebrating after the programme was honoured at the Rose d’Or Awards – has named Queen Bey among his dream guests and invited her on to the show.

He told the PA news agency: “There’s plenty of people left – we certainly wouldn’t kick Beyonce out of the car, we’d love to see one with her.

“It’s been on pause as the world’s been on pause as well, so it hasn’t been at the forefront of our minds, but there’s plenty of people out there we’d still like to do it with.”

The Late Late Show won the Rose d’Or Award for innovation in the time of Covid in recognition of the Homefest edition of the programme. The awards celebrate achievement in entertainment programming and Corden’s show won ahead of finalists from Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.

As well as Carpool Karaoke and celebrity guests, politics plays a sizable role in The Late Late Show and Corden and his late night colleagues have found fertile ground for comedy during Donald Trump’s time in the White House.

Crabbe said he would welcome a return to a more sober political landscape under Joe Biden.

He said: “I would love to get back to civility and an ability to make jokes about some weird invention someone figured out a perverse way to use in another country or the kinds of stories we were doing before Trump got elected.

“So, I’m ready for a bit more peace on the political front.”

Asked about The Late Late Show’s Rose d’Or Award win, Crabbe said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won, we were honoured to be nominated, especially considering the year and considering the category.

“So to find out we were chosen over such other great shows doing great work during Covid times was just a thrill for all of us.”