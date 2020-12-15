Lizzo hits back at critics of her 10-day smoothie diet

Lizzo has hit back at critics of a 10-day smoothie day she posted online.

The singer has previously been praised by many for her body positivity, however she was criticised by some on social media for appearing to promote an extreme form of dieting.

Lizzo posted footage of her drinking smoothies as part of the diet on TikTok before later sharing a video in which she appeared to respond to the criticism of her diet.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Lizzo said she would “normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you are doing it for like a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case”.

She added: “In reality, November stressed me the f*** out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f***** my stomach up and I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was.”

Lizzo said she is “proud” of her results and her sleep, body and skin have all improved.

(PA)

“I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share that with you guys,” she said.

“I got exactly what I wanted out of it and every big girl should do whatever the f*** they want with their bodies.”

In a separate post, she said the diet involved drinking “green smoothies everyday”.