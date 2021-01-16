Dua Lipa and Bruce Springsteen among stars on Joe Biden inauguration playlist

Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen and Mary J Blige are among the artists included on the official playlist for Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The 46th president of the United States will have 46 songs for his swearing-in ceremony on January 20, the Biden Inaugural Committee said.

The playlist, a partnership between Mr Biden’s team, DJ D-Nice and Raedio, the record label launched by actress Issa Rae, includes an eclectic mix of old and new songs from different genres.

Are you planning your #Inauguration2021 at-home watch party? Well let us take one thing off your plate — @DJDNice and @TheRaedio came up with the perfect playlist for you to dance the night away as we ring in our new leaders. 💃🏼🕺https://t.co/QSKjH4uemj pic.twitter.com/OqqKK88NkI — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 15, 2021

British star Lipa features with her 2020 hit Levitating, while Springsteen’s We Take Care Of Our Own and Blige’s Work That also made the cut.

Kendrick Lamar’s Now Or Never, Beyonce’s Find Your Way Back and SZA’s Good Days are included, as is Unbelievers from Vampire Weekend.

Retro songs include Marvin Gaye’s 1977 classic Got To Give It Up, Curtis Mayfield’s 1971 track Move On Up and Bill Withers’ Lovely Day, also from 1977.

Hall & Oates’ You Make My Dreams, A Tribe Called Quest’s Award Tour and Led Zeppelin’s Fool In The Rain are among the other highlights from the playlist.

Tony Allen, CEO of the Biden Inaugural Committee, said: “These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country.”

As well as the playlist, there will be live performances at the swearing in ceremony. Lady Gaga will sing the US national anthem during the inauguration, while Jennifer Lopez will also deliver a musical performance.