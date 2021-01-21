Drake shares release update on album Certified Lover Boy

Drake has delayed the release of his album Certified Lover Boy while he recovers from surgery on his injured leg.

The Canadian superstar shared a picture of his knee in a brace in October, though has not provided further information on the injury.

Drake was supposed to release an album this month but revealed on Instagram it has been pushed back.

He said: “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery.

“I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.

“I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Certified Love Boy is the follow up to Drake’s 2018 album Scorpion.

This week it was announced Drake, 34, had become the first artist to reach 50 billion streams on Spotify.