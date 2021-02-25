Rugrats revival with original voice cast in the works

A revival of children’s cartoon Rugrats is in the works with the original voice cast set to return.

A trailer revealed characters Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie and twins Phil and Lil in an updated CG animation style.

Actors EG Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Cheryl Chase, Cree Summer and Kath Soucie will all be returning, network Nickelodeon said.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio said the revival will follow the toddlers as “they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view.”

Rugrats aired from 1991-2004.

Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, said: “Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognised by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand new audience.

“Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognisable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

The Rugrats reboot is set to arrive later this year.

The news was announced by ViacomCBS as it prepares to launch Paramount+, its rebranded streaming service, in the US next month.

It also said live-action versions of children’s TV favourites Dora The Explorer and The Fairly OddParents are in the works.