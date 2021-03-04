BTS named global recording artists of 2020

K-pop boyband BTS have been named global recording artist of 2020 by IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

The Korean superstars are the first winners of the prize to perform primarily in a language other than English.

They beat Taylor Swift, who came in at number two on the list of artists, while Drake came third and The Weeknd came fourth, with Billie Eilish at number five.

Taylor Swift is at number two (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The gong, won by Swift last year, comes hot on the heels of a record-breaking year for the group, made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

Their February album Map Of The Soul: 7 was one of the most pre-ordered albums of all time and went to number one in more than 20 countries.

Their first track to be recorded fully in English, Dynamite, was released in August and became their first single to top the charts in the US and broke records for opening day streams on YouTube and Spotify.

The group also released their record Be (Deluxe Edition) in November, which was a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and featured the single Life Goes On.

The award is calculated according to an artist’s or group’s worldwide performance across digital and physical music formats during the year, from streams to vinyl, covering their whole body of work.

Frances Moore, chief executive of IFPI, said: “BTS are a global phenomenon.

“They have had another outstanding year, releasing three albums, and continually finding creative and engaging ways to share their story with the world.

“They truly show the power that music has to bring joy and happiness to people the world over.

“We would like to congratulate RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook and we are excited to see what they have in store next.”

The group were seventh on the 2019 list and number two on the 2018 list.

IFPI top 10 global recording artists of 2020:

1. BTS

2. Taylor Swift

3. Drake

4. The Weeknd

5. Billie Eilish

6. Eminem

7. Post Malone

8. Ariana Grande

9. Juice WRLD

10. Justin Bieber