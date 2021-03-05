Groundbreaking show Pose to end with third series

Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking show Pose will end after its third series, its co-creator has announced.

The series, which airs on BBC Two in the UK, features a record number of transgender actors including MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore and Dominique Jackson and is set in the ballroom scene of New York City at the height of the HIV/Aids epidemic.

It has won praise for the number of LGBT cast members it features, as well as the trans creatives behind the camera.

EXCLUSIVE: Hit series @PoseOnFX will end after season 3. Its final season will air on May 2, series creator tells @GMA: “We have told this story that we wanted to tell the way that we wanted to tell it.”https://t.co/Z6H7eTKwjV pic.twitter.com/AUsk5v7655 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2021

Break-out star Billy Porter became the first openly gay black man to be nominated for an Emmy in the lead actor in a drama series category for his turn as sharp-tongued emcee Pray Tell.

The show was created by Murphy, the screenwriter behind hit shows including Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens, Brad Falchuk and and Steven Canals.

Canals told US chat show Good Morning America: “It was a very difficult decision for us to make, but this has been an incredible journey and we have told the story that we wanted to tell the way that we wanted to tell it.

.@poseonfx series creator @StevenCanals on the show's final season: "I , along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the television landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family resilience and love."https://t.co/Z6H7eTKwjV https://t.co/Y4aclDP8wz — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2021

“I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the television landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family resilience and love.

“Although we know you’ll be sad to see the show go, this season will be filled with all of the love and laughter and tears that you have come to expect from the Evangelista family.”

The final series will premiere in the US on May 2, and will come to an end on June 6.