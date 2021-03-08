Beckhams among stars celebrating International Women’s Day

David and Victoria Beckham have led the celebrities marking International Women’s Day.

The annual event honours the “social, economic, cultural and political achievements” of women, organisers said.

The theme for 2021 was “Choose To Challenge”.

David dedicated his post to his wife, daughter Harper and mother Sandra, and said: “I’ve been so lucky to have such incredible and strong women inspire me throughout my life. Today and every day we celebrate all women around the world … Happy International Women’s day.”

Victoria shared a video to Instagram and said “today is all about us”.

She captioned the post: “Burn your bras! To all young girls and women all over the world, today is to celebrate us!! Kisses and Happy International Women’s Day x VB.”

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon shared a post linking to organisations campaigning for gender equality.

She said: “Women hold up the world. We are the authors, directors, and creators of our own stories & our collective history.⁠⁠ Today we celebrate supporting each other and fighting for change!”

Witherspoon’s Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington shared pictures of herself with other female entertainment industry figures and said she was “feeling super grateful and appreciative of all these moments where I’ve been witness to ‘women supporting women’”.

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner shared a picture of the family’s female members and said: “I have the most incredible group of women around me … my daughters, who I am so proud of as mothers and business women.

“My mom, who teaches and inspires us all! My friends, who have been there through all of life’s experiences. My team, who share my mantra that nothing is impossible. Here to us, and to all women today!”

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen shared a picture with eight-year-old daughter Vivian and said: “Let’s celebrate our strengths and lift each other so we can continue to create a better world for the generations to come.”

Actress Kate Hudson said she was spending the day “celebrating all the women who keep me grounded and sane at times and also remind me that we have a wild side that should be nurtured and expressed”.

Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to her team, saying “behind everything I do, there is a team of smart, driven, talented, badass women supporting and championing me to be the best version of myself in all that I do”.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness shared a picture of his mother and said: “Mom has showed me it’s possible to forge your own path since ‘87. to every women lifting up their loved ones here’s to you.”