The main winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards

Female artists including Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift commanded the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Here are the main winners from an eventful night in Los Angeles.

Songwriting partners Finneas and Billie Eilish (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Album of the year – Taylor Swift – Folklore

Record of the year – Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Song of the year – HER – I Can’t Breathe

Best new artist – Megan Thee Stallion

Best R&B performance – Beyonce – Black Parade

Best pop vocal album – Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Best rap performance – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce – Savage (Remix)

Taylor Swift celebrates her win (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Best Latin pop or urban album – Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG

Best melodic rap performance – Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

Best pop solo performance – Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Best country album – Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Best pop duo/group performance – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Best rock album – The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best R&B album – John Legend – Bigger Love

Best music video – Beyonce – Brown Skin Girl

Best song written for visual media – Billie Eilish – No Time to Die (from No Time to Die)