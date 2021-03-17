Thursday, March 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

Billie Eilish shows off dramatic new look

by Press Association
March 17 2021, 8.17pm
Billie Eilish (Ian West/PA)
Billie Eilish (Ian West/PA)

Billie Eilish has shown off her newly-dyed blonde hair on social media.

The singer shared a photo of her new look on Instagram.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: “pinch me.”

On Sunday, she had been pictured at the Grammy Awards with black and green hair.

During the ceremony, Eilish picked up awards in the record of the year and best song written for visual media categories for Everything I Wanted and No Time To Die respectively.

She also performed on top of a car which appeared to be submerged in the studio floor.

More from The Courier