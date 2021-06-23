Wednesday, June 23rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Netflix unveils fantastical new dating show Sexy Beasts

By Press Association
June 23 2021, 5.50pm
(Netflix/PA)
(Netflix/PA)

Singletons are to be transformed into an assortment of fantastical beasts in a new Netflix dating programme.

Participants in the programme will wear elaborate make-up and prosthetics during dates with prospective partners.

Netflix has billed the programme as The Masked Singer meets Love Is Blind.

A trailer for the programme shows the disguised daters dining in restaurants, drinking in bars, bowling and axe throwing.

Netflix said in a statement: “Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating?

“Sexy Beasts is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting-edge prosthetics to transform the daters – giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality.”

It will “put true blind-date chemistry to the test”, the streaming giant added in a tweet.

Sexy Beasts launches on Netflix on July 21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier