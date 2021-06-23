Netflix unveils fantastical new dating show Sexy Beasts

Singletons are to be transformed into an assortment of fantastical beasts in a new Netflix dating programme.
Participants in the programme will wear elaborate make-up and prosthetics during dates with prospective partners.
Netflix has billed the programme as The Masked Singer meets Love Is Blind.
A trailer for the programme shows the disguised daters dining in restaurants, drinking in bars, bowling and axe throwing.
Netflix said in a statement: “Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating?
“Sexy Beasts is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting-edge prosthetics to transform the daters – giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality.”
It will “put true blind-date chemistry to the test”, the streaming giant added in a tweet.
Sexy Beasts launches on Netflix on July 21.