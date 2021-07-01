Dionne Warwick sends message of support to Britney Spears: Set her free

Dionne Warwick has sent a message of support to Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

A judge has denied Spears’ request to remove her father from his role overseeing the conservatorship, under which he has been controlling her life since 2008.

Warwick, 79, whose hits include Walk On By and I Say A Little Prayer, said she hopes the singer has the strength to “continue to fight for her freedom”.

This has been on my heart. I wanted to take a moment to vocalize my full support for Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/nJxJk2TGvW — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) June 30, 2021

Spears was placed under the complex legal arrangement – usually reserved for the very old and infirm – after suffering a series of mental breakdowns.

She has told a court that the conservatorship is “abusive” and she wants it to end without the need for a medical assessment, claiming she is required to use a contraceptive device and is barred from marrying boyfriend Sam Asghari.

In a video on Twitter, Warwick said: “My heart goes out to Britney Spears, it really does, I feel her pain.

“How in the world could anyone endure what she has been enduring? Thirteen years of bondage – this is exactly what it is.”

Britney Spears (PA)

She added: “Do you realise the amount of work this young lady puts in to bring you joy? Remembering all the words to the songs she has to sing, the combination of the dances she has to do, getting up at the crack of dawn to do exercise, getting her body and keeping it in shape to make you feel good.

“What is it that we feel she is not able to have that kind of joy and feel good to herself? How fair is that?

“Bondage is not something 2021 should even recognise.”

She continued: “Give her back her rights, give her back her life. Set her free.

“Britney, I feel your pain, baby, and I totally agree, yes, enough, it is enough.

“May God continue to bless and smile upon you and give you the wherewithal and strength to continue to fight for your freedom.”

Spears’ father Jamie, 68, has denied he is responsible for the restrictions apparently placed on his daughter’s private life.

He has overseen her estate for 13 years but has not been in charge of her personal affairs since September 2019, when he stepped down from that role due to ill-health.

He was replaced as conservator of Ms Spears’ person on a temporary basis by Jodi Montgomery, the singer’s care-giver.