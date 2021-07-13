Emmys: Main nominees including The Crown, The Mandalorian and Ted Lasso

The Crown, The Mandalorian and Ted Lasso are among the fan-favourite TV shows recognised at the Emmys.

The nominations for the top awards in US TV were announced on Tuesday, with a strong showing for British talent.

The Crown’s Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin both scored nods, as did Kate Winslet for Mare Of Easttown.

Here are the main nominees:

– Outstanding drama series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

– Outstanding comedy series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

PEN15

Ted Lasso

– Outstanding limited series or anthology

I May Destroy You

Mare Of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

– Outstanding television movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

– Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

– Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

– Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

– Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

– Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)

– Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton)

– Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

– Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)

– Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

– Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

– Outstanding supporting actress in a limited anthology series or movie

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)

Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

– Outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

– Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

– Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Charles Dance (The Crown)

Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)

Courtney B Vance (Lovecraft Country)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

– Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

– Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)

Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)

– Outstanding variety talk series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

– Outstanding variety sketch series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

– Outstanding variety special (live)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

– Outstanding competition programme

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

– Outstanding host for a reality or competition programme

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons (Top Chef)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)