Friday, July 16th 2021
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

Iggy Azalea announces she is taking ‘a few years’ break from music

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 9.09am
Iggy Azalea (PA)
Iggy Azalea has announced she is taking a break of “a few years” from music.

The 31-year-old Australian rapper, who shot to fame with her song Fancy with Charli XCX, said she will use the time to focus on other projects.

Azalea, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, is due to release her third studio album, End Of An Era, in August.

She wrote on Twitter: “End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music.

“I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.”

She added: “Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!

“I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!”

Azalea’s announcement comes shortly after she was accused of “blackfishing” – the art of pretending to be black by a change in appearance – in the video for her single I Am The Stripclub.

In the video Azalea can be seen in a dark wig and with seemingly darker skin.

She later said the controversy helped to promote the song and wrote on Twitter: “To everyone showing me love: Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote, I love you!

“To everyone showing me hate: Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote, I love you!”

[[title]]

[[text]]

