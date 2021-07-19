Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pop star Halsey says she feels ‘gratitude’ after the birth of her first child

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 5.38pm Updated: July 19 2021, 5.51pm
Halsey (Ian West/PA)
Pop star Halsey has welcomed her first child.

In a post on Instagram, the 26-year-old US singer revealed she has named the new arrival Ender Ridley Aydin.

She shares the child with music producer Alev Aydin.

Halsey wrote on Instagram: “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”

She shared an image of her cradling the newborn alongside the message.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, said the baby was born on July 14.

Fellow pop star Olivia Rodrigo congratulated Halsey.

She wrote on Instagram: “the most beautiful family! congratulations.”

Halsey previously said being pregnant had shifted her understanding of gender.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body. It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly,” she said.

“I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has levelled my perception of gender entirely.

“My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

