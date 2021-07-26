Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Insecure star Issa Rae announces marriage in unusual manner

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 5.15pm
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
Actress Issa Rae has revealed that she married businessman Louis Diame via an inventive and light-hearted social media post.

The co-creator and star of HBO sitcom Insecure, 36, shared photos from the ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in the French Riviera with her 3.1 million Instagram followers on Monday.

The images showed her wearing a white tulle gown from American fashion designer Vera Wang while the groom wore a red suit with an exaggerated lapel.

She wrote on Instagram: “A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress.

“B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed.

“C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.

“Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox, singer SZA and actress Gabrielle Union were among those who sent messages of congratulations following the big day.

The Virgin Holidays’ Attitude Awards 2017 – London
Laverne Cox sent a message of congratulations (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

The couple have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and never publicly announced their engagement.

However, they have walked a number of red carpets together.

Rae first gained attention for her YouTube comedy series Awkward Black Girl before moving into film and television.

Sitcom Insecure, which debuted in 2016 and was partially based on her web series, has earned multiple Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations.

Her 2015 memoir, titled The Misadventures Of Awkward Black Girl, was a New York Times bestseller.

