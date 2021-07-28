Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Bob Odenkirk collapses on Better Call Saul set

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 7.35am
Bob Odenkirk (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Bob Odenkirk (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday.

Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained on Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk told The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, or how long Odenkirk might be in hospital.

Better Call Saul, the spin-off prequel to Breaking Bad, has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC next year.

Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque.

An email sent to a representative of AMC seeking more information or comment was not immediately returned.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.

Michael McKean, Odenkirk’s co-star who played his brother on the show, was among many wishing Odenkirk well on social media.

“Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk,” McKean tweeted. “You got this, brother.”

Odenkirk’s admission to hospital was first reported by TMZ.

Before the Saul role, which he also played on Breaking Bad, Odenkirk was best known for Mr Show With Bob And David, the sketch comedy series he co-created with David Cross that originally aired on HBO from 1995 to 1998.

He has won two Emmys, for his writing on The Ben Stiller Show and on Saturday Night Live.

He has also appeared on HBO’s The Larry Sanders Show and in the films The Post, Little Women and Nobody.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier