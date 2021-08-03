DaBaby dropped by another festival amid backlash over comments on homosexuality

Rapper DaBaby has been dropped by another music festival amid a backlash over comments he made about homosexuality and HIV.

He has previously apologised for remarks he reportedly made while performing at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival after he told the audience to hold their phones in the air unless they had HIV or were gay men who had sex in car parks.

On Tuesday, Austin City Limits Festival in the US announced DaBaby would no longer be performing at the event.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival — lineup update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jAYfdJFxJf — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 3, 2021

Last week he was also dropped from the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

On Monday, DaBaby apologised for his comments for the second time.

He wrote on Instagram: “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes.

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging.”

He added he apologises “to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made”.

His comments have previously been denounced by artists including Madonna and Sir Elton John.

Dua Lipa, who has previously collaborated with DaBaby, has also criticised his remarks.