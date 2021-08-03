Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

DaBaby dropped by another festival amid backlash over comments on homosexuality

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 7.35pm
DaBaby (MTV)
Rapper DaBaby has been dropped by another music festival amid a backlash over comments he made about homosexuality and HIV.

He has previously apologised for remarks he reportedly made while performing at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival after he told the audience to hold their phones in the air unless they had HIV or were gay men who had sex in car parks.

On Tuesday, Austin City Limits Festival in the US announced DaBaby would no longer be performing at the event.

Last week he was also dropped from the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

On Monday, DaBaby apologised for his comments for the second time.

He wrote on Instagram: “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes.

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging.”

He added he apologises “to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made”.

His comments have previously been denounced by artists including Madonna and Sir Elton John.

Dua Lipa, who has previously collaborated with DaBaby, has also criticised his remarks.

