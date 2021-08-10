Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia in Netflix’s Wednesday Addams series

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 1.07am
Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia in Tim Burton’s live-action Wednesday Addams series, Netflix has said (Ben Birchall/PA)
Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia in Tim Burton’s live-action Wednesday Addams series, Netflix has said.

The Oscar-winning Welsh actress, 51, will play the family matriarch alongside US actor Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams.

Jenna Ortega will play the lead role in the series, which is titled Wednesday.

Based on the character originally created by cartoonist Charles Addams, Wednesday is described as a “coming-of-age comedy” set during the death-obsessed youngster’s school years.

Acclaimed filmmaker Burton – known for his affinity with the bizarre and macabre – will direct the series.

Wednesday was first introduced – though without a name – in Addams’s original 1938 cartoons for the New Yorker.

She and the rest of her family, including Gomez and Morticia, were given names for the classic 1964 TV series.

Carolyn Jones played Morticia on the small screen while Anjelica Huston starred in the 1991 film The Addams Family and its sequel two years later, Addams Family Values.

Zeta-Jones, who has been married to Hollywood star Michael Douglas, 76, since 2000, got her big break in the early 1990s in TV series The Darling Buds Of May.

She won the best supporting actress Oscar for 2002 musical Chicago.

