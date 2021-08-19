Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Selena Gomez says she felt a ‘huge weight’ lift following bipolar diagnosis

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.53pm
Selena Gomez (Matt Crossick/PA)
Selena Gomez (Matt Crossick/PA)

Selena Gomez has said she felt “a huge weight” lifted after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The singer and actress told Elle she has faced a “struggle” with depression and anxiety.

She revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with bipolar.

The 88th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Selena Gomez has struggled with depression (PA)

“My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks – these were all things that honestly should have taken me down,” she told the magazine.

“Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?”

Gomez, 29, said that deciding to help others is “really what kept me going”.

“There could have been a time when I wasn’t strong enough, and would have done something to hurt myself.”

Discussing her bipolar diagnosis, she added: “I felt a huge weight lifted off me when I found out.

“I could take a deep breath and go, ‘OK, that explains so much’.”

Gomez said using social media less and not personally running her accounts has helped improve her mindset.

“I don’t have it on my phone, so there’s no temptation,” she said.

Selena Gomez visit to the BBC
Selena Gomez said she is using social media less (Yui Mok/PA)

“I suddenly had to learn how to be with myself. That was annoying, because in the past, I could spend hours looking at other people’s lives.

“I would find myself down nearly two years in someone’s feed, and then I’d realise, ‘I don’t even know this person!’

“Now I get information the proper way. When my friends have something to talk about, they call me and say, ‘Oh, I did this’. They don’t say, ‘Wait, did you see my post?’”

