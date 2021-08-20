Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Nine Inch Nails cancel 2021 tour dates over virus fears

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 2.46am
Rock band Nine Inch Nails have cancelled the rest of their performances for the year over Covid-19 fears (James Arnold/PA)
Rock band Nine Inch Nails have cancelled the rest of their performances for the year over Covid-19 fears.

The group, led by Trent Reznor, was supposed to be kicking off a tour with a date in Cleveland, Ohio, next month.

In a statement on their website, Nine Inch Nails said it is not yet safe to return to live performances amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in America.

They said: “It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year.

“When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music.

“However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

The Grammy-winning industrial rock group, known for the hit song Hurt, are not the first major artists to cancel tour dates due to the virus.

This week country star Garth Brooks axed his remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising Covid-19 cases.

And Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks announced earlier this month she would not be performing as planned for the rest of the year.

New cases of Covid-19 in the US are emerging at their highest rates since winter, with states across the South particularly hard hit.

About 62% of American adults are fully vaccinated, according to official figures.

