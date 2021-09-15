Dress worn by Amy Winehouse for final performance going under the hammer

The dress Amy Winehouse wore for her final performance is among a collection of the late singer’s personal items going under the hammer.

The Grammy Award-winning star, known for her soulful voice on songs such as Back To Black, Rehab, and Love Is A Losing Game, died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 aged 27.

Julien’s Auctions is overseeing a sale of clothes and items belonging to Winehouse, with all proceeds going towards the foundation her parents set up in her memory.

The dress worn by Amy Winehouse for her final performance is up for sale (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

For her final stage performance in Belgrade in June 2011, a month before her death, Winehouse wore a figure-hugging halter minidress designed by her stylist Naomi Parry.

It is estimated the dress, with a bamboo and floral print, will fetch £10,800-£14,500.

Winehouse appeared disorientated at the Belgrade Tuborg Festival, was booed by the audience and cancelled her European tour.

Other custom dresses made for the singer but never worn due to the axed performances are also on offer.

Dresses Amy Winehouse never wore due to a cancelled tour are also going under the hammer (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

They include variations in design and colour, from snake print, a flamingo and palm frond look and one incorporating a parrot.

Each dress has an estimated price of £3,600-£5,000.

The bold red leather heart-shaped Moschino bag Winehouse brought to the 2007 Brit Awards – a night she won the British female solo artist award – is for sale, and is expected to sell for as much as £15,000.

Another item of clothing worn by Winehouse on one of the biggest nights of her career is included in the auction.

A Moschino red leather heart-shaped bag Amy Winehouse brought to the Brit Awards is also available at the auction (Ian West/PA)

At the 2008 Grammys she wore a black Tina Kalivas skirt with orange dots and a ruffled hem.

She won five of the six awards she was nominated for – including record of the year, song of the year and best new artist – but could not be at the ceremony in Los Angeles after entering rehab, instead appearing via satellite.

The skirt is estimated to sell for £2,100-£3,600.

Dolce & Gabbana pieces belonging to Winehouse and going under the hammer include a mohair blend cardigan with leopard style pattern (£1,000-£2,100), a knee-length leopard print pencil skirt worn at the 2008 Brit Awards (£2,100-£3,600) and a gold lame stage-worn gown with fitted bodice (£3,600-£5,000).

Amy Winehouse wore this leopard print dress at the 2008 Brit Awards (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Two pairs of petal pink satin ballet pumps – an item synonymous with Winehouse’s style – are going to auction. The size six shoes have an estimated price of £290-£430.

As well as clothing, personal effects of Winehouse’s are on offer.

Sketches in pencil on stationary from a Berlin hotel of a guitar, a man and a woman bearing a resemblance to the singer with notes such as “plastic surgery woman” and “cat woman” could go for as much as £860 each.

A Roberts Revival radio and lace bras are also included in the auction.

Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said: “Amy Winehouse is one of the rare and remarkable music icons whose incredible power and soulful expression in every word and note she sang with her distinct voice remains unmatched by no other artist in music history.

A sketch by Amy Winehouse is being sold at auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

“We celebrate her singular talent and iconoclastic style in this collection of her most personal artefacts and wardrobe worn in her career-defining moments.”

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which was set up by the star’s parents Mitch and Janis. The charity supports young people with addiction problems.

Highlight items from the auction will tour around the world, with stops including at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

The Property from the Life and Career of Amy Winehouse auction takes place live on November 6 and 7 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com.