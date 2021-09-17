Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Priyanka Chopra responds to controversy surrounding The Activist

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 10.31am
Actress Priyanka Chopra has apologised following the backlash against reality series The Activist (Ian West/PA)
Actress Priyanka Chopra has apologised following the backlash against much-derided reality series The Activist.

The show was to feature six activists competing in digital campaigns and media stunts, with their efforts assessed by celebrity judges Chopra, singer Usher and dancer Julianne Hough.

However, the format was met with incredulity and accusations of encouraging performative activism.

Producers abandoned the plans and The Activist will now be a one-off documentary special.

Hollywood star Chopra, 39, shared a statement online, admitting the show “got it wrong.”

She said: “I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect.

Priyanka Chopra has apologised following the backlash over her role in reality series The Activist (Ian West/PA)

“You were heard.

“The show got it wrong, and I’m sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly.

“I’m happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I’m proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it’s time to hit pause and re-evaluate.”

Indian star Chopra, who is married to US singer Nick Jonas, said activists often go without recognition for their work, adding: “Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do.”

Chopra’s statement followed a similar post from Hough.

The former America’s Got Talent judge said: “I do not claim to be an activist and wholeheartedly agree that the judging aspect of the show missed the mark, and furthermore, that I am not qualified to act as a judge.”

