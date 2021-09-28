What is the #FreeBritney movement?

Dedicated members of the #FreeBritney movement could see a landmark moment in their idol’s conservatorship during a much-anticipated court hearing.

On Wednesday, a judge could rule the father of Britney Spears should be removed from his role overseeing the pop superstar’s estate, after 13 years in charge.

Jamie Spears, 69, has agreed to step aside, but gave no timeframe for doing so and argued there was no grounds for his termination.

What could be another pivotal hearing in the conservatorship of Britney Spears is set to take place in Los Angeles on Wednesday (PA)

The singer’s legal team argue he should be removed immediately and say his remaining in post is not in the best interests of Spears, 39.

Jamie’s removal would be a cause of celebration for #FreeBritney supporters, a vocal group of fans calling for the conservatorship to be wound up.

They have alleged Spears’s career has been mismanaged and said she is well enough to look after herself.

Members gather in downtown Los Angeles for each hearing, carrying placards bearing slogans critical of Jamie while chanting in support of the singer.

And the group is influential online, with the star’s fans following proceedings from around the world using the #FreeBritney hashtag.

Supporters of the #FreeBritney movement regularly attend court hearings in Los Angeles (PA)

Jamie has previously dismissed the group as being populated by “conspiracy theorists” but Spears shared her support in legal papers filed in September 2020.

The FreeBritney.Net website was launched in 2009 and has followed the case since.

It includes updates on the ongoing legal proceedings, profiles on those involved and resources on conservatorships – complex legal arrangements usually reserved for the very old or ill.

The website stresses the anonymity of those in the movement.

A statement reads: “No one leads this grassroots movement, therefore none can comment on behalf of the movement.”

#FreeBritney supporters bring signs to court hearings (PA)

Another key plank in the campaign to end the conservatorship is the long-running Britney’s Gram podcast.

Hosted by comedians Tess Barker and Barbara Gray, it dissects the star’s Instagram posts.

However, in April 2019 the hosts recorded an “emergency” episode of the podcast featuring an anonymous paralegal who claimed to have insider knowledge of the case.

It was alleged Spears was being forced to get mental health treatment against her will.

The episode brought wider attention to the case.

And there are many celebrity supporters of the #FreeBritney movement.

Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, Drew Barrymore, Cher, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian West have all shared their backing for the star.