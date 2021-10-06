Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran joins The Voice US as a ‘mega mentor’

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 1.27am
Ed Sheeran has joined The Voice US as a ‘mega mentor’ (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ed Sheeran has joined The Voice US as a 'mega mentor' (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ed Sheeran has joined The Voice US as a “mega mentor”.

The chart-topping superstar will join celebrity judges Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend on the TV talent show.

Sheeran, 30, will mentor contestants as they prepare for the knockout rounds, network NBC said.

He will help the hopefuls with their song choices while coaches will choose the winners to go through to the live play-offs.

The episodes will be broadcast from October 25.

Sheeran’s The Voice US debut will come days before the release of his fourth studio album =, pronounced Equals, which is set to arrive on October 29.

The record includes the UK number one singles Shivers and Bad Habits.

Discussing the record in August, Sheeran said: “I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record.”

He had previously been taking a break from music after his daughter Lyra Antarctica was born in August 2020.

Sheeran follows in the footsteps of other “mega mentors” on The Voice US.

Superstars Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Snoop Dogg have all appeared in the role.

