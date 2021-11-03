Gregory Porter: Some pre-pandemic music is no longer appropriate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gregory Porter has said some music created before the pandemic is no longer “appropriate”.

The singer said artists should be focusing on messages of “togetherness” and “renewal” as the world emerges from the pandemic.

He told the PA news agency that like other industries, music has to adapt to the new conditions created by coronavirus.

“If the restaurant business has to learn some new things and what we are and who we will be going forward, so does the music industry,” he said.

“I think soulful, real stories will be important going forward.

“Messages of togetherness I think will be important, messages of renewal, all these things we are going through will be important.”

He added: “There’s some music that happened before the pandemic that’s not appropriate now because there’s been so much lost and so we have to adjust, just like everybody else.”

US singer Porter also said he had “quite an emotional reunion” with his fans in the UK when he played four dates at the Royal Albert Hall in London last month.

“I was just thankful to be able to see everybody in that gorgeous venue,” he said.

He added: “I miss everybody. It’s like not seeing my cousins for a long time.”

Porter has recorded a new track titled Love Runs Deeper for Disney’s Christmas advert for this year, which is being released as a charity single in support of Make-A-Wish.

The three-minute advert, titled The Stepdad, tells the story of Mike as he moves into the family home of his new partner.

The advert shows the family “navigate an emotive journey as they enjoy combining existing festive traditions with new ones in the run-up to Christmas”, according to Disney.

Porter said: “The beautiful story of stepdad Mike combined with this family and connecting with the kids is a gorgeous thing and a real story, which is what I love.

“It’s what I try to do with my music. Tell a real story, put it to beautiful melody and make the song come alive with a real story, which is what they have done.”

He added that Make-A-Wish has been “important to me for a long time”.