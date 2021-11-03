Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gregory Porter: Some pre-pandemic music is no longer appropriate

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 12.04am Updated: November 3 2021, 6.36am
Gregory Porter (Matt Crossick/PA)
Gregory Porter has said some music created before the pandemic is no longer “appropriate”.

The singer said artists should be focusing on messages of “togetherness” and “renewal” as the world emerges from the pandemic.

He told the PA news agency that like other industries, music has to adapt to the new conditions created by coronavirus.

“If the restaurant business has to learn some new things and what we are and who we will be going forward, so does the music industry,” he said.

“I think soulful, real stories will be important going forward.

“Messages of togetherness I think will be important, messages of renewal, all these things we are going through will be important.”

He added: “There’s some music that happened before the pandemic that’s not appropriate now because there’s been so much lost and so we have to adjust, just like everybody else.”

US singer Porter also said he had “quite an emotional reunion” with his fans in the UK when he played four dates at the Royal Albert Hall in London last month.

“I was just thankful to be able to see everybody in that gorgeous venue,” he said.

He added: “I miss everybody. It’s like not seeing my cousins for a long time.”

The Audio and Radio Industry Awards – London
Gregory Porter (Lia Toby/PA)

Porter has recorded a new track titled Love Runs Deeper for Disney’s Christmas advert for this year, which is being released as a charity single in support of Make-A-Wish.

The three-minute advert, titled The Stepdad, tells the story of Mike as he moves into the family home of his new partner.

The advert shows the family “navigate an emotive journey as they enjoy combining existing festive traditions with new ones in the run-up to Christmas”, according to Disney.

Porter said: “The beautiful story of stepdad Mike combined with this family and connecting with the kids is a gorgeous thing and a real story, which is what I love.

“It’s what I try to do with my music. Tell a real story, put it to beautiful melody and make the song come alive with a real story, which is what they have done.”

He added that Make-A-Wish has been “important to me for a long time”.

