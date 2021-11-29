Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
London’s West End theatres dim their lights in tribute to Stephen Sondheim

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 10.33pm
The Sondheim Theatre on London’s Shaftesbury Avenue dim its lights as it pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim, the composer and lyricist, who died aged 91 on Friday morning (Rick Findler/PA)
London’s West End theatres dimmed their lights to pay tribute to composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died aged 91 on Friday.

Members of the public gathered outside The Sondheim Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue on Monday evening to have a minute’s applause as the lights were lowered in London’s theatrical heart.

Flowers were also laid outside the theatre in honour of the US songwriter, who was been praised as a man who “fundamentally shifted an entire art form”.

The creator of the musical Sweeney Todd died on Friday morning at his home in Connecticut, according to the New York Times.

Laurence Olivier Awards – London
The multi-award winning composer was hailed a theatre ‘genius’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Following the news, a host of famous faces and theatrical leaders expressed their sadness at the loss of one of theatre’s “greatest geniuses” and said they were lucky to have worked with him.

Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said: “The theatre world is a smaller place tonight after the passing of Stephen Sondheim.

“His legacy of extraordinary shows and songs will live on for many generations to come – but now, we pay tribute to his outstanding contribution to our theatres and celebrate his talent.”

Stephen Sondheim death
Members of the public gather and have a minutes applause outside of the Sondheim Theatre (Rick Findler/PA

Six of Sondheim’s musicals won Tony Awards and he also received a Pulitzer Price, an Academy Award, five Olivier Awards and he was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Honour.

Theatrical producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh, who renamed his Queen’s Theatre venue after the composer in 2019, said theatre had “lost one of its greatest geniuses and the world has lost one of its greatest and most original writers”.

English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber paid tribute on Twitter, saying: “Farewell Steve, the musical theatre giant of our times, an inspiration not just to two but to three generations.

“Your contribution to theatre will never be equalled.”

Stephen Sondheim death
Flowers were laid outside of the Sondheim Theatre in tribute to Sondheim (Rick Findler/PA)

Actor Hugh Jackman, star of The Greatest Showman, said: “Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form.

“Stephen Sondheim was one of those.

“As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more.

“Sending my love to his nearest and dearest.”

Tony Award winner Idina Menzel said: “Goodbye dear sir. We will spend our lives trying to make you proud.”

Lyricist Sir Tim Rice described Sondheim as a “master musical man”, while and Barbra Streisand tweeted: “Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and great lyrics!

“May he Rest In Peace.”

