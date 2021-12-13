Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taylor Swift references own song as she celebrates 32nd birthday

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 11.45pm
Taylor Swift (PA)
Taylor Swift (PA)

Taylor Swift made a joking reference to her hit song 22 as she celebrated her 32nd birthday.

The pop star held a joint party with Alana Haim, the youngest member of indie rock band Haim, to mark the occasion.

But she reassured fans online that precautions against Covid-19 had been taken ahead of the party.

Swift shared two pictures of the event on social media showing her dancing and celebrating with matching cakes with Haim, who performs alongside her two sisters Este and Danielle.

Captioning the pictures, she wrote: “*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30.

“Don’t worry we tested everyone!

“Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”

Last month, Swift topped the charts with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) which she re-recorded in a bid to regain ownership of her music.

