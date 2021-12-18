Kristin Davis reveals the role she auditioned for on Friends

Sex And The City star Kristin Davis has revealed she auditioned for the role of Monica on Friends before she landed the role of Charlotte York.

The actress, 56, best known for her role as the preppy socialite on the hit US show about four women in New York, said she also auditioned for a role in the sitcom about six young people in New York, which eventually went to Courteney Cox.

Appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, she was asked if it was true she came “quite close” to landing the role of Monica.

She said: “I don’t think that we could say quite close

“I think I was about one of, like, 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica, and Courteney Cox got her.

“Courteney and I were in the same yoga class at the time and we used to hang out.

“The rest of us were unemployed actor/waitress types and we would hang out after class.

“One day Courteney was like, ‘Do you want to come car shopping with me? I’ve done this pilot and I feel really good about it and I think I’m going to buy a Porsche’.

“We were like, ‘Wow, is she for real?’ And it was Friends and it did go very well.”

Davis eventually made an appearance on Friends, starring as a love interest of Matt LeBlanc’s Joey, called Erin.

Friends and Sex And The City have been revived this year – Friends with a long-anticipated cast reunion in which the stars reflected on their time on the show, and Sex And The City with a spin-off series, And Just Like That… which revisits three of the four women in their 50s.