Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift over claims she does not write own songs

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 3.52am
Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift over claims she does not write own songs (Isabel Infantes/ PA)
Damon Albarn apologises to Taylor Swift over claims she does not write own songs (Isabel Infantes/ PA)

Damon Albarn has apologised “unreservedly and unconditionally” to Taylor Swift after causing outrage by claiming she does not write her own songs.

The Blur frontman said discrediting the pop megastar’s songwriting was “the last thing I would want to do” during an exchange on social media.

British musician Albarn, 53, said in an interview with the LA Times that Swift “doesn’t write her own songs” and he is more attracted to Billie Eilish who is a “really interesting songwriter”.

Multi-award winning singer Swift, who topped the charts in November with the release of Red, said his claims are “completely false” and his “hot take” was damaging.

Tweeting a response to Swift’s angry message, Albarn said: “I totally agree with you.

“I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait.

“I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting.

“I hope you understand. – Damon.”

Prompted by a comment that Swift co-writes her songs during an interview with the LA Times Albarn said: “Co-writing is very different to writing.

“I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.

“When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there … a really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother.

“I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift.

“It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

Swift, 32, reached the top spot last year with her release of Red (Taylor’s Version) which she re-recorded in a bid to regain ownership of her music.

Reacting to Albarn’s comments online she said: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this.

“I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging.

“You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***d up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

She added: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier