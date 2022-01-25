Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Elton John postpones Dallas shows after testing positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 6.16pm
Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in New Orleans (AP Photo/Derick Hingle/PA)
Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in New Orleans (AP Photo/Derick Hingle/PA)

Sir Elton John has postponed his Dallas shows in Texas, US, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The musician, 74, had just returned to the stage for the first time in almost two years, resuming his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in America.

The tour, Sir Elton’s last after more than half a century on the road, was postponed due to the pandemic.

After revealing on Instagram he has contracted the virus, Sir Elton said his symptoms are mild and he is expecting to perform in Arkansas at the weekend.

He wrote: “Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas.

“If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon.

Elton John in Concert – New Orleans
Elton John performs during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

“It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe.

“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend.

“As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

The news comes after award-winning singer Adele postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency because of Covid-related delays.

Sir Elton is expected to play in states across the US until the end of April, after which he will begin the European leg of the tour.

In November, he announced two special homecoming shows at Vicarage Road, the home of Watford Football Club, to end the tour in July.

The singer recently claimed the number one position in the singles chart with a festive collaboration with Ed Sheeran and collaboration with Dua Lipa.

