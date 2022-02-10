Rapper Eve announces birth of baby boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rapper Eve announces birth of baby boy

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 4.29pm
Eve (Suzan Moore/PA)
Eve (Suzan Moore/PA)

Rapper Eve has announced the birth of her first child – a son named Wilde Wolf.

The Who’s That Girl? singer, 43, revealed in October that she and husband Maximillion Cooper were expecting a baby.

She shared news of the new arrival on Instagram on Thursday, writing: “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022.

“Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can’t describe this feeling.”

She shared a picture of the newborn wrapped in a blue blanket and dressed in a white onesie while sleeping in a Moses basket lined with a paisley print.

Cooper shared the same photo and wrote: “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

Eve first announced she was pregnant with an Instagram post in which she was cradling her baby bump and wrote: “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!

“You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!!

“We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

