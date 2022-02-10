Rapper Eve announces birth of baby boy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rapper Eve has announced the birth of her first child – a son named Wilde Wolf.

The Who’s That Girl? singer, 43, revealed in October that she and husband Maximillion Cooper were expecting a baby.

She shared news of the new arrival on Instagram on Thursday, writing: “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022.

“Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can’t describe this feeling.”

She shared a picture of the newborn wrapped in a blue blanket and dressed in a white onesie while sleeping in a Moses basket lined with a paisley print.

Cooper shared the same photo and wrote: “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

Eve first announced she was pregnant with an Instagram post in which she was cradling her baby bump and wrote: “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!

“You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!!

“We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”