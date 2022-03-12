Kim Kardashian makes relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kim Kardashian makes relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 11.37am
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (PA/AP)
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (PA/AP)

Kim Kardashian has made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official after sharing a series of photos of them together.

Among the images, the reality star, 41, and the Saturday Night Live performer, 28, can be seen leaning in for a kiss as the comedian lies his head on her lap.

This comes after Kardashian was declared legally single by a US court last week after the latest hearing in her divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West.

The reality TV star posted a selection of photos of her in a silver fluffy coat paired with thigh-high silver boots and dark sunglasses, which she captioned: “Whose car are we gonna take?!”

Another one of the pictures sees the comedian grinning at the camera while taking a selfie of the pair with Kardashian in the background pouting.

The couple were first linked after they were photographed together holding hands at a Halloween event at a theme park in Los Angeles and have since been pictured together on multiple occasions.

They were first pictured on social media together in November after rapper Flavor Flav posted a photo of them sporting matching pyjamas at the comedian’s 28th birthday party.

Last month Davidson appeared to have officially confirmed his relationship with the TV star after referring to her as his “girlfriend” during an interview with US magazine People.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian was recently declared legally single (Ian West/PA)

Kardashian recently revealed that viewers will find out the details of her romance with Davidson when the new reality show The Kardashians airs in April.

In an interview with Variety, she said that although Davidson will not physically feature in the first series of the new show, viewers will find out “how we met, and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know”.

Kardashian also said that viewers will also get an insight into her relationship with her ex-partner Kayne West, now known as Ye, as he features in the first episode of the new show.

Despite growing tensions between the couple, the reality star confirmed that she will not speak negatively about the father of her four children on the show.

