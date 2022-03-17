Disney shares first look at Olivia Rodrigo documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Disney shares first look at Olivia Rodrigo documentary

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 9.27pm
Olivia Rodrigo attending the Brit Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Rodrigo attending the Brit Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Olivia Rodrigo has offered fans a first look at the documentary charting the creation of her number one debut album.

The American pop sensation, 19, shot to worldwide fame following the release of the global hit Drivers License in January last year, and her subsequent album Sour peaked at number one in the UK and US charts.

The forthcoming film, titled driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), will be released on Disney+ on March 25.

In a trailer, the singer is seen in the recording studio, driving across America and recording music videos for her hit singles.

In a voiceover, she says: “I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed.”

She also addresses the heartbreak that inspired her pop-rock songs such as Good 4 U and Traitor.

The singer, who starred in Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, first made headlines when Drivers License went viral on social media platform TikTok.

The song sparked claims it had been inspired by a potential love triangle among her Disney co-stars.

Rodrigo continued to have a breakout year, with follow-up singles Deja Vu and Good 4 U also enjoying international success.

Her debut album Sour earned Grammy nominations and topped the charts in the UK and US, also winning album of the year at the Apple Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards.

