Disability charity speaks out over ableist lyric in Lizzo's new song Grrrls By Press Association June 13 2022, 11.28pm Lizzo (Ian West/PA)

A disability charity has urged Lizzo not to leave disabled people out of her message of "self-acceptance" after the pop star used an ableist slur in her recent song Grrrls. Since the song was released on June 10, the American singer has faced backlash for using a derogatory term for the condition spastic cerebral palsy in the opening verse. Those who have spoken out include disability charity Scope, which said "self-love should be for everyone". Dear @Lizzo, your songs spread the message of self-acceptance.Please don't leave disabled people out by using slurs in your lyrics. Self-love should be for everyone.We know you can do better 💜 https://t.co/Pjd0tA7x3k— Scope (@scope) June 13, 2022 The charity wrote in a statement on Twitter: "Dear @Lizzo, your songs spread the message of self-acceptance. "Please don't leave disabled people out by using slurs in your lyrics. Self-love should be for everyone. We know you can do better." The singer is known for promoting a message of body positivity and self-love in her music. Fans have also criticised the use of the ableist slur, with some calling for Lizzo to delete and re-record the song. The PA news agency has contacted her for comment.