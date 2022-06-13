Disability charity speaks out over ableist lyric in Lizzo’s new song Grrrls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A disability charity has urged Lizzo not to leave disabled people out of her message of “self-acceptance” after the pop star used an ableist slur in her recent song Grrrls.

Since the song was released on June 10, the American singer has faced backlash for using a derogatory term for the condition spastic cerebral palsy in the opening verse.

Those who have spoken out include disability charity Scope, which said “self-love should be for everyone”.

Dear @Lizzo, your songs spread the message of self-acceptance. Please don’t leave disabled people out by using slurs in your lyrics. Self-love should be for everyone. We know you can do better 💜 https://t.co/Pjd0tA7x3k — Scope (@scope) June 13, 2022

The singer is known for promoting a message of body positivity and self-love in her music.

Fans have also criticised the use of the ableist slur, with some calling for Lizzo to delete and re-record the song.

The PA news agency has contacted her for comment.