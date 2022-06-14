Sharon Osbourne offers update on husband Ozzy after his recent surgery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sharon Osbourne has said that her husband Ozzy is “doing well and on the road to recovery” after the rocker underwent surgery recently.

The TV presenter, 69, provided an update on her Instagram story as she thanked fans for their “love and support” in the lead-up to the procedure.

Osbourne has previously explained that she was travelling to Los Angeles to support the Black Sabbath star, 73, who has Parkinson’s disease.

She wrote on Instagram: “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!

“Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery!

“Your love means the world to him.”

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have been married since 1982 and they have three children together (Ian West/PA)

The musician has a rare form of the disease called Parkin 2, which he has had since birth.

In an interview with Classic Rock magazine in May, Ozzy said he was waiting on more surgery for his neck after a quad bike accident in 2003 left him with lasting damage.

He added: “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

The singer previously cancelled his North American tour in 2020 to undergo medical treatment.

In April, Sharon revealed that Ozzy had contracted Covid, noting that she was “very worried” for him given his health conditions.

After travelling from the UK to Los Angeles to look after him, she shared a bed-ridden picture of herself hooked up to a drip, explaining that her “entire household” had later tested positive as well.

The couple have been married since 1982 and they have three children together – Aimee, Kelly and Jack.