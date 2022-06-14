Sharon Osbourne offers update on husband Ozzy after his recent surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sharon Osbourne offers update on husband Ozzy after his recent surgery

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 11.28pm
Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon Osbourne (PA)
Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon Osbourne (PA)

Sharon Osbourne has said that her husband Ozzy is “doing well and on the road to recovery” after the rocker underwent surgery recently.

The TV presenter, 69, provided an update on her Instagram story as she thanked fans for their “love and support” in the lead-up to the procedure.

Osbourne has previously explained that she was travelling to Los Angeles to support the Black Sabbath star, 73, who has Parkinson’s disease.

She wrote on Instagram: “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!

“Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery!

“Your love means the world to him.”

Pride of Britain Awards 2017 – London
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have been married since 1982 and they have three children together (Ian West/PA)

The musician has a rare form of the disease called Parkin 2, which he has had since birth.

In an interview with Classic Rock magazine in May, Ozzy said he was waiting on more surgery for his neck after a quad bike accident in 2003 left him with lasting damage.

He added: “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

The singer previously cancelled his North American tour in 2020 to undergo medical treatment.

In April, Sharon revealed that Ozzy had contracted Covid, noting that she was “very worried” for him given his health conditions.

After travelling from the UK to Los Angeles to look after him, she shared a bed-ridden picture of herself hooked up to a drip, explaining that her “entire household” had later tested positive as well.

The couple have been married since 1982 and they have three children together – Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

[[title]]

[[text]]

