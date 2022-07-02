Justin Timberlake sued by documentary maker over 2012 film agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Justin Timberlake sued by documentary maker over 2012 film agreement

By Press Association
July 2 2022, 4.13am
Justin Timberlake sued by documentary maker over 2012 film agreement (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Justin Timberlake sued by documentary maker over 2012 film agreement (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Justin Timberlake is being sued by a documentary maker who claims the singer breached an agreement over a collaborative film about the making of his 2013 album The 20/20 Experience.

John Urbano claims the award-winning artist proposed that the documentary be made in 2012 without pre-approval from his label but subsequently did not fulfill his obligations in the joint venture.

Legal documents filed in Los Angeles state that despite Timberlake being initially reduced to “tears” by the documentary, his interest in the project faded and he subsequently “distanced” himself from Urbano.

Justin Timberlake at St Andrews
Justin Timberlake was nominated for a Grammy for his 2013 album (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Instead of fulfilling his obligations to the joint venture, Mr Timberlake has failed to take any steps to promote, market, and sell the Making of the 20/20 Experience,” the documents state.

“Mr Timberlake has increasingly distanced himself from the project and his partner — often using a network of agents, managers, and handlers to interface with Mr Urbano.”

The lawsuit seeks to compensate Urbano for financial losses he claims were incurred after the agreement was breached.

The album was nominated for a Grammy in 2013 for Best Pop Vocal Album, as part of the compilation The 20/20 Experience – The Complete Experience.

It debuted at number one in the US Billboard 200 charts.

