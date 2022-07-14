Grammys to return to Staples Centre for first time in three years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Grammy Awards will in 2023 return to the Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Centre, for the first time in three years, organisers have announced.

Broadcaster CBS and The Recording Academy confirmed the event will take place at the Los Angeles venue, often considered the home of the US music awards, on Sunday February 5.

The three-and-a-half-hour ceremony will be the show’s 20th time at the Crypto.com Arena, the site of all but four broadcasts since 2000.

We’re coming in HOT 🔥 Nominations for the 65th #GRAMMYs will be announced Nov. 15, 2022 with Music’s Biggest Night set to return to the Los Angeles @cryptocomarena on Feb. 5, 2023. Everything you need to know ▶️ https://t.co/S9opqOTHFJ pic.twitter.com/zmPxI7NJMr — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) July 14, 2022

The 2021 show was held at the nearby Los Angeles Convention Centre to allow greater social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic while the 2022 show took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The ceremony will begin at 5pm PT (midnight UK time) and stream live on Paramount+.

This year’s Grammy nominations will be announced on Tuesday November 15, with more details of the categories and awards confirmed in the coming months.

In June 2022, organisers announced they were adding five new categories including songwriter of the year and a special song for social change award.

Last year’s ceremony saw Jon Batiste win five Grammys including album of the year for We Are, while both Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo claimed two major gongs.