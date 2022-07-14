Grammys to return to Staples Centre for first time in three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Grammys to return to Staples Centre for first time in three years

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 4.53pm
The Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Centre, is considered the home of the Grammys (Alamy/PA)
The Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Centre, is considered the home of the Grammys (Alamy/PA)

The Grammy Awards will in 2023 return to the Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Centre, for the first time in three years, organisers have announced.

Broadcaster CBS and The Recording Academy confirmed the event will take place at the Los Angeles venue, often considered the home of the US music awards, on Sunday February 5.

The three-and-a-half-hour ceremony will be the show’s 20th time at the Crypto.com Arena, the site of all but four broadcasts since 2000.

The 2021 show was held at the nearby Los Angeles Convention Centre to allow greater social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic while the 2022 show took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The ceremony will begin at 5pm PT (midnight UK time) and stream live on Paramount+.

This year’s Grammy nominations will be announced on Tuesday November 15, with more details of the categories and awards confirmed in the coming months.

In June 2022, organisers announced they were adding five new categories including songwriter of the year and a special song for social change award.

Last year’s ceremony saw Jon Batiste win five Grammys including album of the year for We Are, while both Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo claimed two major gongs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]