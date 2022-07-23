George RR Martin does not rule out cameo appearance in future Westeros series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George RR Martin does not rule out cameo appearance in future Westeros series

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 9.43pm
George RR Martin does not rule out cameo appearance in future Westeros series (Richard Shotwell/AP)
George RR Martin has not ruled out the possibility of making a cameo appearance in the world of Westeros in future, but said he was still focused on finishing his highly anticipated novel The Winds Of Winter.

The world famous author said he would like to portray a “severed head” if HBO’s upcoming show The House Of The Dragon was still filming when he had finished writing.

Martin joined the series’ British stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine to discuss the Game Of Thrones spin-off at San Diego Comic-Con.

The 10-part series features Smith and D’Arcy as members of the feuding Targaryen family, and is due for release on August 21.

It is based on Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, which is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

A new trailer, released the day before the start of Comic-Con, shows the colossal CGI beasts breathing fire and wreaking havoc as war is declared.

Fans were shown the trailer again in the famous Hall H venue on Saturday at the top of the panel.

Asked by a fan if he would ever appear in the series or others like it, Martin said: “I don’t know.

2022 Comic Con – “House of the Dragon” Panel
Martin joined the series’ British stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“For the last couple of years since Covid it I haven’t really left my house. I didn’t manage to make it on set much.”

“You may not know there’s this book I’m writing – it’s a little late, I’m not doing anything until I finish and deliver that,” he added, which drew laughs and cheers from the audience.

“If this show is still going, who knows maybe I’ll show up.”

The writer revealed that he was supposed to appear as a severed head in the original Game Of Thrones series, before studio executives realised it would be too costly.

“Who knows maybe I can yet become a severed head?” he said.

Executive producer Ryan Condal told fans they could expect “fire and blood and dragons” from the new series.

“This series begins at the absolute pinnacle of the Targaryen dynasty, they have the most dragons they’ll ever have,” he said.

“It’s just before the bloom comes off the rose.”

Martin said he had already seen nine of the 10 episodes of House Of The Dragon and had been impressed by the show.

“You’re always nervous at the beginning because these books, these characters are like my kids,” he said.

“When you hand your kids over you always hope they will be treated well. But I’ve been very fortunate here.

“I’m very happy.”

The author previously revealed that The Winds Of Winter would be “quite different” from the HBO television show.

He said there would be “new characters” arriving in the new novel, and teased that not all the characters that survived on screen would do so.

