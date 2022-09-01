Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘couldn’t be happier’ after tying the knot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jennifer Lopez has shared further details of her recent marriage to Ben Affleck, describing the occasion as “one of the most perfect nights of our lives”.

The pop megastar said “wounds were healed” at the event, which took place in Savannah, Georgia, and that she and Affleck “couldn’t be happier”.

The Hollywood stars were previously engaged in November 2002 and due to tie the knot in September 2003 before the wedding was postponed.

They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

The pop megastar told fans in a recent newsletter the event was ‘one of the most perfect nights of our lives’ (Ian West/PA)

Writing in her fan newsletter On The JLo, Lopez shared a play-by-play account of the day, including details from the ceremony, rehearsal dinner, reception, and morning after.

“The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel,” she wrote.

“No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing.

“Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.

“We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations.

“That night really was heaven.”

She added: “Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders.

“Full-circle, and not at all the way we planned it. Better.

“Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights.

“It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier.”

Lopez previously offered fans a “first peek” at her wedding looks, sharing a selection of snaps and sketches of her three Ralph Lauren dresses, also via On The JLo.