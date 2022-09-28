R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of his victims

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Disgraced singer R Kelly may be ordered to pay over 300,000 dollars (£276,000) to one of the victims of his elaborate scheme to sexually exploit young aspiring singers and underage children.

A restitution order by US District Judge Ann Connelly, that was still being finalised, is intended to cover the cost of treatment for the individual’s herpes and psychotherapy.

The victim, who remains anonymous, has accused the singer of giving her the sexually transmitted disease during one of their encounters.

Kelly appeared at Wednesday's hearing at a federal court in Brooklyn via videolink from prison in Chicago

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June, after being convicted on multiple counts of racketeering, relating to bribery and forced labour, by a jury last year.

Earlier this month he was also convicted of several child pornography and sex abuse charges in his hometown of Chicago.

The Grammy winner was found guilty on three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement.

But the jury acquitted him on a fourth pornography count as well as a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him of fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.

At his sentencing Kelly was branded “the pied piper of R&B” as he came face to face with several of his victims who detailed his “deplorable and inexplicable” abuse, which took place over decades.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is known for songs including his first number one single Bump N’ Grind and 1996 hit I Believe I Can Fly.

The latter became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings, in advertisements and elsewhere, including the inauguration of former US president Barack Obama in 2008.