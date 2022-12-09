Trevor Noah hosts final episode of The Daily Show after seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trevor Noah hosts final episode of The Daily Show after seven years

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 3.38am
Trevor Noah hosts final episode of The Daily Show after seven years (Ian West/PA)

Trevor Noah has thanked his viewers -“even the people who hate-watch” – as he presented his final episode of The Daily Show.

The South African television host and comedian appeared to get emotional as he delivered one of his final monologues on the US talk show.

He also gave special thanks to the black women who had “shaped and nourished me” throughout his life and career.

Noah, 38, is stepping down from his role as host after seven years at the helm of the US talk show, which is broadcast on Comedy Central.

He told audiences it had been “an honour” to host The Daily Show and that he did not take it for granted.

“I am grateful to you, every single one of you,” he said.

“I remember, when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill in the audience.

“And then, when I look at this now I don’t take it for granted, every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing I always appreciate because I know the empty seat that sits behind it.

“So thank you, thank you to the people who watch.

“Everyone who has had an opinion, people who have been kind enough and gracious enough…even if it’s a critique, it doesn’t even have to be praise.

“Even the people who hate-watch – we still got the ratings, so thank you, I’m eternally grateful to you.”

Speaking about those who had had specific influence on him, he continued: “I’ve often been credited with these grand ideas, people are like ‘oh Trevor you’re so smart’.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Noah is stepping down from his role as host after seven years at the helm of the US talk show, which is broadcast on Comedy Central (Ian West/PA)

“And I’m like, ‘who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me’ – from my mum, my gran, or my aunt, all these black women in my life.

“I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to black women, because unlike everyone else, black women can’t afford to f*** around and find out.”

He added: “I’ll tell you now, do yourself a favour. If you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way – talk to black women. They are a lot of the reason that I’m here.

“I’m so grateful to them and I’m grateful to every single one of you. This has been an honour, thank you.”

Noah revealed the news of his departure from the show personally in September, telling audiences he felt “like it was time”.

“I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us – it was a crazy bet to make,” he said.

“I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey, it’s been absolutely amazing, it’s something I never expected.

“We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together… but after seven years I feel like it’s time you know?”

He added that there was “another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring” and that he wanted to go back to “being everywhere doing everything”.

Noah took over as host of The Daily Show from fellow US comedian Jon Stewart in September 2015, continuing the strong focus on political and news-based satire.

During his own tenure he made stylistic changes and increased more millennial-based references, impersonations and characterizations for his comedy on the show.

Noah’s departure from the popular late-night show comes ahead of that of British host James Corden, who announced in April he would be leaving The Late Late Show in 2023.

