Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce becomes most decorated Grammy artist of all time

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 3.14am Updated: February 6 2023, 3.28am
Beyonce appears in the audience at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Beyonce appears in the audience at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Beyonce has become the most decorated Grammy artist of all time after making a head-turning late entrance to the awards ceremony.

The pop superstar, 41, won the best dance/electronic music album award for her latest album Renaissance, taking her total to 32.

This is one more than the previous record, held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who died in 1997.

Taking to the stage, she said: “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night.

“I want to thank God for protecting me… I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny who is not here but he is here in spirit.

“I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me, for pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful children who are watching at home.”

In reference to her album Renaissance, which drew on the history of LGBTQ dance music, she added: “I’d like to thank the queer community – you invented the genre.”

The historic award was presented by British TV host James Corden, who said it was an “honour” to be given the duty.

“We are witnessing history tonight,” he said, before announcing the result.

Beyonce arrived late to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and missed accepting one of her awards in person.

Host Trevor Noah jokingly assured the audience she was “on her way” before later handing the prize directly to her at her table, where she was sat with husband Jay-Z.

Her wins on the night also included best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording and best traditional R&B performance.

The night also saw Harry Styles fend off fellow British talent Adele and Coldplay for best pop vocal album, which was presented by Jennifer Lopez.

“This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life. Thank you so much,” he said, accepting the award.

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept their award (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sam Smith and Kim Petras won the Grammy for best pop duo performance for their collaborative song Unholy, making Petras the first transgender woman to win the award.

“Sam, I love you so much and this song has been such an incredible journey for me,” she said.

Kendrick Lamar won the Grammy for best rap album, for Mr Morale & The Big Steppers.

Becoming emotional on stage, he said: “First and foremost I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and vulnerability to share my truth with this album.

“I want to thank my fans for trusting me with these stories.”

Best country album went to Willie Nelson for A Beautiful Time.

Fellow country star Shania Twain, wearing a bright red wig, both presented and accepted the award on behalf of the veteran singer, 89, who was absent from the event.

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Quavo and Maverick City Music perform Without You during a tribute to Takeoff (AP/Chris Pizzello)

Migos rapper Takeoff, Christine McVie and Jeff Beck were among the famous faces remembered in the in memorium section.

Musical accompaniment came from Kacey Musgraves, Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow and Quavo.

Quavo gave a rendition of his emotional song Without You, penned recently in tribute to his late nephew, who was fatally shot in November 2022.

In the opening minutes of the show, Adele was given the chance to meet one of her heroes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Noah revealed that the unlikely pair were big fans of each other, before making the introduction.

“Adele meet The Rock, The Rock meet Adele,” he said, to laughter from the audience.

A red-faced Adele laughed and embraced Johnson, who appeared behind her to surprise her.

The awards kicked off with an explosive performance by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Multiple members of the audience got to their feet to dance, including famous faces such as Taylor Swift.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards continues.

