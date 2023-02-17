Ice T: There was a time in my life when showbusiness was out of the question

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ice T: There was a time in my life when showbusiness was out of the question

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 10.13pm
Actor and rapper Ice-T (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Actor and rapper Ice-T (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ice T says there was a time in his life when “showbusiness was out of the question” as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The US rapper and actor thanked his family, collaborators and “the haters” at the lively ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday.

Ice T is considered one of the pioneers of the hip hop genre, styling himself as the “original gangster” but has also branched out into a successful onscreen career.

He was joined by rapper Chuck D and Walk of Famers, Mariska Hargitay and Dick Wolf at the event, all of whom gave remarks.

In his own speech, Ice T recalled his beginnings in the rap industry, the emergence of “gangster rap” and his formation of Syndicate Records – hailing the fact that there had “never really been any beef” on the LA rap scene.

“I never thought I would get a star,” he said.

Actor and rapper Ice-T's star (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Actor and rapper Ice-T’s star (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“The way my life was going, it was like, ‘what can we come up to Hollywood and steal?’ We were really out here causing real problems.

“This was out of the question, showbusiness was out of the question. And then Hip Hop came in. I found something that I could do.”

“But what I did was I told the stories of my life I was living and we invented a genre, well (NWA star) Ice Cube co-invented this genre called gangsta rap.

“Because when I was doing it, they didn’t have a name for it. They would call it a reality rap. Then Cube came out straight out of Compton.

“I had to follow up Cube like ‘okay, well, then I’m the original gangster Goddamnit let’s go’.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist formed Rhyme Syndicate Records in 1989 and released a string of ground-breaking West Coast rap records.

Speaking about the scene at the time, he continued: “Fortunately for LA hip hop, everybody has always been on the same page. There’s never really been an LA beef.

After thanking his family members, including his wife Coco Austin, and seven-year-old daughter Chanelle, who joined him on the podium, Ice T gave a special shout out to the “haters and naysayers”.

“You really make me get up in the morning and be the best I can be – all the naysayers, all the people that wanted to end my career.

“That’s the motivation. You’ve got to let the haters motivate you.

Chuck D, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Dick Wolf (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Chuck D, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Dick Wolf (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“If it wasn’t for the haters I definitely wouldn’t have pulled this off, I swear to God. Thank you so much and I’m gonna give you so much more to hate in the future, trust me.”

Born in New Jersey, Ice T became involved in Los Angeles gangs before spending four years in the Army, later going on to write and rap songs such as 6 ‘N the Mornin’ and the Grammy nominated New Jack Hustler.

After the creation of Rhyme Syndicate Records, he subsequently formed the thrash metal band Body Count, whose 1992 self-titled debut contained the controversial single Cop Killer.

Aside from music, Ice T has starred in multiple series and spin-offs of US cop drama Law & Order, in the role of Sergeant Odafin ”Fin” Tutuola.

His first on-screen break came when the producers of the film Breakin’ asked him to rap in the movie

He has also written five books and given lecture tours of America’s prisons, high schools, libraries and colleges, becoming an influential spokesman for America’s youth, regardless of colour.

Ice T’s star – dedicated in the category of Recording – is the 2,747th on the Walk Of Fame, and is located at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard.

