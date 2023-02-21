Beyonce and Rihanna among first winners at NAACP Image awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beyonce and Rihanna among first winners at NAACP Image awards

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 5.20am
Beyonce was among the first winners to be announced at the 2023 NAACP Image awards (PA)
Beyonce was among the first winners to be announced at the 2023 NAACP Image awards (PA)

Beyonce and Rihanna were among the first winners to be announced at the 2023 NAACP Image awards.

The pop titans were both recognised in non-televised categories on Monday, ahead of the main awards show on Saturday.

It comes after milestone events for both artists earlier this month, with Beyonce making history at the 65th Grammy awards, and Rihanna headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Grammys 2023
Renaissance marked Houston-born Beyonce’s seventh solo studio album (Valeska Thomas/PA)

On Monday Beyonce took home three NAACP accolades; outstanding female artist, outstanding album, and outstanding Soul/ R and B song, for her track Cuff It.

She recently became the most decorated Grammy-winner of all time, after taking home three trophies – bringing her total to 32.

The previous record of 31 was held by Hungarian-British composer Georg Solti, who died in 1997.

Super Bowl Football
Rihanna recently used her electrifying Super Bowl halftime show to reveal she is pregnant with her second child (Ross D Franklin/AP))

At the NAACP Image awards Rihanna’s song Lift Me Up – written for blockbuster sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – won outstanding music video/visual album.

The song has also earned her nods in all major awards shows this year, including at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, as well as a coveted best original song Oscar nomination.

Rihanna recently used her electrifying Super Bowl halftime show to reveal she is pregnant for the second time.

She told British Vogue that she and her partner ASAP Rocky are “best friends with a baby”, and the experience of becoming parents has brought the couple “closer”.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s soundtrack took home the NAACP Image award for outstanding soundtrack or compilation album, which was presented to the film’s director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Goransson, and Archie Davis and Dave Jordan.

The film dominated the nominations for the NAACP Image awards when they were announced last month, picking up 12 total nods.

Other award winners on Monday included Nigerian singer Tems, who scooped outstanding international song for her track No Woman No Cry.

Migos rapper Quavo and his late cousin Takeoff were awarded with outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song for their track Hotel Lobby.

The 54th annual NAACP Image awards will take place on February 25 at 1am UK time.

The show will be in front of an audience for the first time in three years.

