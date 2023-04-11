Jeremy Renner appears on first US late night TV show since snowplough accident

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jeremy Renner has made his first late night US television appearance since his serious snowplough incident on New Year’s Day.

The Marvel star, 52, made his entrance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night with the assistance of a cane, and was given a standing ovation by audience members.

It comes shortly after the airing of his first TV interview since the incident, during which he sat down with US journalist Diane Sawyer to share the details of what had happened.

Renner broke more than 30 bones after being crushed by his own six-tonne snowploughing machine on January 1, while trying to save his nephew near to his US home.

He was later air-lifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada, with significant injuries.

Introducing him to the studio on Monday night, show host Kimmel described him as “indestructible” and said there was now “no question as to who the toughest Avenger is”.

Renner appeared in good spirits, laughing and showing off several dance moves to demonstrate his ongoing recovery.

During the show he recounted how fellow actor Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), had sent him a fake Cameo video to lift his spirits.

Paul Rudd sent fellow Avenger and friend @JeremyRenner a get well “Cameo” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PvoEFU88Ok — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) April 11, 2023

Cameo allows members of the public to pay money to receive specialised messages from celebrities.

“So Rudd, who I love so much, he happened to be in town promoting his movie … he came by a couple of times to the hospital, always just making my day – because he’s one of the funniest guys around,” Renner said.

“And he sent me a video message … he made a fake one like I paid him money for a Cameo.”

The audience was then shown the video, which featured Rudd addressing Renner as “Jerry” and joking that next time he should “maybe just let the snow melt”.

.@JeremyRenner on getting kicked out of the ICU after his accident… pic.twitter.com/swFvsGhPAz — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) April 11, 2023

Renner also said he had been “kicked out” of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) which he described as “creepy”.

“I thought ‘I want out of this place, I’m not gonna get buried here’,” he said, adding: “I’m going back to that hospital this week to apologise to every one of those nurses.”

During his ABC interview with Sawyer, broadcast last week, the actor said he had “no regrets” about the incident and would “do it again” to save his nephew.

He said he was “so grateful and forever in debt” to those who had helped him in the aftermath of the accident and with his ongoing physical and mental recovery.