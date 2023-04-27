James Corden to host final episode of The Late Late Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Corden to host final episode of The Late Late Show

By Press Association
James Corden to host final episode of The Late Late Show (Ian West/PA)
James Corden is set to host his final episode of The Late Late Show after more than eight years at the reins of the US talk show.

The British comedian has said he will be “a mess” after ending his tenure, but is determined to remember it as “something that has been the most amazing time of my life”.

Corden has become a household name in the US and has rubbed shoulders with countless Hollywood stars since taking up hosting duties in 2015.

He has put his own stamp on the show through popular segments including Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts and Carpool Karaoke.

The latter, which sees him “drive to work” with the help of musical stars, has produced multiple viral moments and seen appearances from some of the industry’s biggest names.

Guests have included Sir Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey and Adele.

Adele, a long-time friend of Corden’s, will return to the car for the final instalment of Carpool Karaoke, due to air as an hour-long special before the main show on Thursday.

A previously released clip showed the two become emotional as they looked back on their years of friendship and career milestones.

Other guests confirmed for Thursday’s final episode are One Direction star Harry Styles and US actor and comedian Will Ferrell.

The final run of shows has featured the typical run of stars including return visits from the likes of Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Mila Kunis, the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish.

Speaking on the show at the start of the week, Corden reiterated that his time as host had been “a privilege”.

“I’m really, really just trying to keep it together, realise what a privilege it is to say goodbye in the manner we are right now and just say it’s completely right,” he said.

“This is the right time … to just take life and just shake it up and that is a privilege.

“I’m determined to enjoy these four shows and not think of it as something that is sad, but to remember it as something that has been the most amazing time of my life.”

Corden has said he plans to return to the UK to spend more time with his family.

His final episode of The Late Late Show will air on Thursday on US network CBS.

