Husband of Britney Spears alleges singer was hit in Las Vegas

By Press Association
Britney Spears (PA)
Britney Spears (PA)

The husband of Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, has alleged the US singer was hit in the face by a security guard in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement to the PA news agency it was called to a report of an assault on Wednesday evening at Las Vegas Boulevard.

Asghari posted a statement in an Instagram story on Thursday in which he wrote that Spears was hurt by a security officer while showing “appreciation” for basketball star Victor Wembanyama.

He added: “I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defence of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves.

“Self-defence can be unavoidable, but the defence of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable.”

In June last year, Spears married long-time partner Asghari at her home in Los Angeles in a ceremony which included high-profile celebrity guests including Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

French basketball player Wembanyama, the top pick in this year’s NBA draft, told US broadcasters on Thursday that a person had “grabbed” him “from behind” while he was in a crowded hall walking to a restaurant.

The 19-year-old said: “I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force… and I didn’t stop to look, I kept walking to enjoy the nice dinner.”

Wembanyama added that he did not think the incident was a “big deal” and when he returned to his hotel room he found out that it was Spears.

He also said: “It turns out it was Britney Spears but I didn’t know, I never saw her face.”

A statement from The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said: “On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11pm, LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation.

“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.

“No further details will be provided at this time.”

