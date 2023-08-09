Sandra Bullock lost her soulmate in Bryan Randall, says actress Octavia Spencer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sandra Bullock lost her soulmate in Bryan Randall, says actress Octavia Spencer

By Press Association
Sandra Bullock first met partner and ‘soulmate’ Bryan Randall in 2015 (Ian West/PA)
Sandra Bullock first met partner and ‘soulmate’ Bryan Randall in 2015 (Ian West/PA)

US actress Octavia Spencer said fellow Academy Award-winner Sandra Bullock “lost her soulmate” after the death of long-term partner Bryan Randall.

The Help star paid tribute to the “talented and handsome” photographer, days after Mr Randall’s family announced he had died at the age of 57, three years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Spencer and Bullock appeared on screen together in 1996 film A Time To Kill, before returning to share the screen in popular action comedy Miss Congeniality 2: Armed And Fabulous in 2005.

“My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan,” Spencer wrote on Instagram.

“Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families.”

The 53-year-old continued: “In heaven, there’s a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel.

“She’ll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me.”

Spencer also hash tagged the words “soulmates” and “ALS” in her post.

Bullock, who won an Oscar for her role in 2009 sporting drama The Blind Side, reportedly first met Mr Randall when he photographed her adopted son Louis’s birthday in January 2015.

On Monday, Mr Randall’s family shared a statement announcing he had “passed away peacefully” on August 5 after a “three-year battle” with the form of motor neurone disease.

Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer said her heart is broken for the couple (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It said: “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the ALS association website.